Financial Comparison: Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) vs. Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Aptinyx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Aptinyx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aptinyx and Karyopharm Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx $1.56 million 115.03 -$50.05 million ($1.02) -2.60 Karyopharm Therapeutics $108.08 million 5.15 -$196.27 million ($2.76) -2.67

Aptinyx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Karyopharm Therapeutics. Karyopharm Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptinyx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aptinyx and Karyopharm Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx 1 0 3 0 2.50 Karyopharm Therapeutics 1 3 3 0 2.29

Aptinyx presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 239.62%. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.53%. Given Aptinyx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aptinyx is more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Aptinyx and Karyopharm Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx N/A -49.67% -46.83% Karyopharm Therapeutics -173.81% -7,204.16% -73.09%

Risk & Volatility

Aptinyx has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aptinyx beats Karyopharm Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G. Riedel and Joseph R. Moskal in June 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm’s compound, XPOVIO (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. in multiple hematologic malignancy indications, including in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with pretreated multiple myeloma and as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses, and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational

