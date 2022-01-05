Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) & BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Critical Survey

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 34.24% 12.21% 1.06% Malvern Bancorp -0.22% -0.06% -0.01%

This table compares BankUnited and Malvern Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.20 billion 3.28 $197.85 million $4.00 11.06 Malvern Bancorp $42.18 million 2.87 -$90,000.00 ($0.01) -1,587.00

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp. Malvern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BankUnited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BankUnited shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BankUnited and Malvern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 0 6 3 0 2.33 Malvern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited presently has a consensus target price of $46.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.37%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Malvern Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

BankUnited has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BankUnited beats Malvern Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, FL.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, PA.

