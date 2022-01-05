Stephens Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $390.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stephens from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAIA. Truist Securities increased their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $366.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.25.

SAIA opened at $317.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.29. Saia has a 12-month low of $171.16 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

