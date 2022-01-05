Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Grows By 933.3%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58.

AAVMY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($13.07) to €12.30 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.84) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($13.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €11.50 ($13.07) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

