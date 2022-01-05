Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Grows By 933.3%

Jan 5th, 2022

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58.

AAVMY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($13.07) to €12.30 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.84) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($13.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €11.50 ($13.07) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

