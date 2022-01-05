Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at UBS Group

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut Methanex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81. Methanex has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

