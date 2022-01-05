Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

YELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:YELL opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. Yellow has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $653.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.04.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Yellow will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Carty bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Yellow in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yellow by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

