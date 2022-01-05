Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,155 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 578% compared to the average daily volume of 1,941 put options.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.467 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 103.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 99,459 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 109,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 49,823 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4,492.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.