Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $236.46.

NASDAQ HON opened at $209.00 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 83.6% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $2,502,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

