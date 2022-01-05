Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Tarrant L. Sibley Sells 2,000 Shares

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HAS stock opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

