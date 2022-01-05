REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Douglas Bruggeman Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Bruggeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Douglas Bruggeman sold 72 shares of REX American Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $7,380.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of REX American Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $154,715.08.

NYSE:REX opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $666.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.06. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.17.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REX. Truist increased their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

