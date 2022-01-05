Aquirian Ltd (ASX:AQN) Insider Bruce McFadzean Buys 500,000 Shares

Aquirian Ltd (ASX:AQN) insider Bruce McFadzean purchased 500,000 shares of Aquirian stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($71,942.45).

Bruce McFadzean also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Bruce McFadzean purchased 21,275 shares of Aquirian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,999.63 ($3,596.85).

About Aquirian

