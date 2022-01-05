Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.37 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 24.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 27,613 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 251.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 3,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $38.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

