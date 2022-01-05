Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Post were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 9.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Post by 8.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Post by 1,357.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

POST stock opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average is $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.79 and a 1 year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POST. Citigroup decreased their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

