Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 953.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,466,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 1,327,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 459,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 209,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

