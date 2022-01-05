Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 289.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 165,510 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,148,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 31.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

