Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $23,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

