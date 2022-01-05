Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives GBX 534 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 534 ($7.20).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Countryside Properties to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.33) to GBX 450 ($6.06) in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 585 ($7.88) to GBX 520 ($7.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.47) to GBX 510 ($6.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.55) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

In related news, insider Iain McPherson purchased 55,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of £233,248.95 ($314,309.32). Also, insider John W. Martin purchased 47,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £199,920.27 ($269,398.02).

Shares of LON CSP opened at GBX 454.80 ($6.13) on Friday. Countryside Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 403.20 ($5.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.81). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 453.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 494.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34.

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.