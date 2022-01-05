Analysts Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target at $53.00

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $52.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.2682 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $829,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 135,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

