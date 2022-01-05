Brokerages Set European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) PT at $31.11

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $30.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

