Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHYHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.54.

CHYHY stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

