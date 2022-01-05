Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.73

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$59.73 and traded as high as C$60.19. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$58.50, with a volume of 321,525 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAR.UN shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$70.50 price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$70.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.73.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

