Capital (LON:CAPD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 127 ($1.71) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.67) target price on shares of Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Capital alerts:

LON:CAPD opened at GBX 87.20 ($1.18) on Tuesday. Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 57 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 89.33 ($1.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57. The company has a market capitalization of £165.73 million and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.65.

In other news, insider David Abery sold 17,715 shares of Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.13), for a total transaction of £14,880.60 ($20,052.01).

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.