Man Group (LON:EMG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $211.81

Man Group plc (LON:EMG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.81 ($2.85) and traded as high as GBX 232 ($3.13). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 230.50 ($3.11), with a volume of 3,197,114 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.44) to GBX 253 ($3.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.77) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 213.36 ($2.88).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 224.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 211.81. The company has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

