Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($38.81) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.43) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.15) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.15) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,682 ($36.14).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,189 ($29.50) on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 2,158 ($29.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,703 ($36.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of £5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,286.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,425.51.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

