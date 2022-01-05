Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Shares of BDN opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 475.03%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after buying an additional 5,475,792 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,921,000 after buying an additional 2,500,108 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,230,000 after buying an additional 2,099,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,759,000 after buying an additional 1,502,635 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,592,000 after buying an additional 960,202 shares during the period.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

