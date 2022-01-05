Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $373.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aviat Networks news, CFO David M. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Somesh Singh purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.