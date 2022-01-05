BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

BIOL opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 48.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Beaver bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BIOLASE by 5,127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BIOLASE by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 114,432 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

