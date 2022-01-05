Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.33

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.33 and traded as high as C$33.45. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$33.39, with a volume of 62,968 shares.

AFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$627.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.33.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$313.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$330.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.2499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

About Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

