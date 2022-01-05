Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Increases By 116.7%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:RNMBY opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.