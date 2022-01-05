Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Up to $52.46

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.46, but opened at $54.29. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $53.54, with a volume of 646 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $167,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 142.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 229.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 39.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

