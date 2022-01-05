Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Up to $18.76

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.76, but opened at $19.48. Stellantis shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 76,195 shares.

STLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,231,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 674,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 112,960 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,409,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

