Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Grows By 115.7%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 115.7% from the November 30th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.0 days.
Shares of AMDWF stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Amada has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.
Amada Company Profile
