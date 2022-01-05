Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Grows By 115.7%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 115.7% from the November 30th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.0 days.

Shares of AMDWF stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Amada has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.

Get Amada alerts:

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.