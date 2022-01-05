Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of RNMBY opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.