Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $14.07

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $13.47. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 112 shares changing hands.

TYRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,645,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $2,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,646,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,245,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,994,000. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.