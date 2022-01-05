Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Up to $18.59

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.59, but opened at $19.20. Manitowoc shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 268 shares.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MTW. Citigroup increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $693.46 million, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at $387,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 22.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Manitowoc by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Manitowoc by 73.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
