Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Up to $18.59

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.59, but opened at $19.20. Manitowoc shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 268 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTW. Citigroup increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $693.46 million, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at $387,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 22.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Manitowoc by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Manitowoc by 73.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

