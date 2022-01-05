Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

XOM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

XOM opened at $65.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,097,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

