Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Up 78.8% in December

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the November 30th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Valneva during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,138,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

VALN stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Valneva has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $67.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valneva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

