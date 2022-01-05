Comparing Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Owlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28% Owlet N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mirion Technologies and Owlet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Owlet 0 2 1 0 2.33

Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.70%. Owlet has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 204.73%. Given Owlet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than Mirion Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Owlet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 31,361.23 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A

Owlet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Owlet shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Owlet beats Mirion Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.