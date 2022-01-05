Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) to Hold

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ASIX opened at $46.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.71.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.