SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Update

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 8,150.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,732,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SPONF stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. SponsorsOne has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11.
About SponsorsOne
