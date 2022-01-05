Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Increases By 18,000.0%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 18,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AACAY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

AACAY opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. AAC Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). AAC Technologies had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $656.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.75 million. Equities analysts expect that AAC Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

