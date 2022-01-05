Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Buy

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

CRIS stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $469.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. Curis has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Curis will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Curis by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Curis by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the third quarter worth $268,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Curis by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis during the third quarter worth $50,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

