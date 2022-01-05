Contrasting First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) & MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Western Financial and MetroCity Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $104.51 million 2.40 $24.53 million $2.89 10.80 MetroCity Bankshares $104.72 million 6.94 $36.39 million $2.09 13.66

MetroCity Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. First Western Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MetroCity Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Western Financial and MetroCity Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Western Financial presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.87%. Given First Western Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Risk and Volatility

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.6% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of First Western Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 23.17% 14.45% 1.15% MetroCity Bankshares 41.26% 20.65% 2.31%

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats First Western Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business. The Capital Management segment includes operations relating to its institutional investment management services over proprietary fixed income, high yield and equity strategies, including acting as the advisor of three owned, managed and rated proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment consists of operations relating to the origination and sale of residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by Scott C. Wylie and Warren Joseph Olsen in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services. Its portfolio includes construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgages, and consumer and other. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Doraville, GA.

