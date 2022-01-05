Barclays Raises Agora (NASDAQ:API) Price Target to $30.00

Agora (NASDAQ:API) had its price target upped by Barclays from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agora currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

API stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of -0.28. Agora has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $114.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agora will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agora by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agora by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agora by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,561,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 558,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agora by 1,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agora by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,686,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,912,000 after purchasing an additional 808,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

