PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

PAGS opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.66.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

