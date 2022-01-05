PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.
PAGS opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.66.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
