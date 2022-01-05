Stephens Raises Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $41.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price increased by Stephens from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Simply Good Foods from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 456,447 shares of company stock worth $17,913,786. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 366,083 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 254,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 338,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 211,002 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,587,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

