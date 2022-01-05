Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 53,901 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

