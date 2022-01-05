Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

TZOO stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $126.64 million, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.87.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $42,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $151,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,213. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Travelzoo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.