International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 216 ($2.91).

IAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.90) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.63) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 155.88 ($2.10) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 148.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 163.26. The company has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion and a PE ratio of -2.28.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

