NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) VP Elizabeth R. Killinger Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

